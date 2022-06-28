PwC names bolsters cybersecurity, trust and risk practices with new partners

Big four consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia has bolstered its Trust & Risk and Cyber practices with the appointment of six new partners.

Joining the practices as partners are Amy Stoneham, Helen Skinner, Katelyn Bonato, Noel Williams, Paulette Pang and Pia Chakravarti. With the exception of Pang, who joined from rival EY, all were promoted internally from directorships.

The appointees are part of the 107 new partner admissions across the company over the past six months, taking the total number of new partners this financial year to 148. PwC now also has 862 partners across Australia, up from 775 from last year.

“I am excited to welcome our new partners to the PwC Australia partnership who are some of the brightest minds in the country. Our FY22 admissions has surpassed the previous year as the single largest intake of new partners in PwC Australia’s history. These promotions are a significant career milestone and demonstrate our commitment to building great career paths for our people across all our businesses,” PwC Australia chief executive Tom Seymour said.

“We’re also extremely proud of the hard work we’ve put in as a firm to make our partnership more diverse and inclusive. This financial year 41 percent of our partnership admissions are female and 21 percent are from a non-European diverse cultural background. We are continuing to accelerate our efforts to make our partnership more diverse and inclusive.”

Within the 107 new admissions, 65 are internal promotions and 23 are new to the firm. It also includes three international transfers and 16 tax partners coming from PwC’s recent acquisition of Australian tax practice Greenwoods.

“Growth is the focus of our firmwide strategy which we define as ‘leading through growth’ - the growth of our clients, of our people, and through delivering impact for our communities, enabled through The New Equation. Our new partners are a key element of The New Equation - they are deep subject matter experts joining PwC’s diverse community of solvers coming together to help our clients solve complex problems and develop sustainable solutions,” Seymour added.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this diverse and talented group to our partnership and congratulate them on this significant achievement.”