PwC names Tim Larcos chief technology officer

By on
PwC names Tim Larcos chief technology officer

PwC Australia has named Tim Larcos as its new chief technology officer.

Larcos has worked at PwC for just over six and half years. His roles with the company included private client CIO, technology director and operations director, and he has sat on the company’s board of directors since May last year. 

“Tim Larcos has taken on extra responsibilities within PwC Australia's Digital Technology Services as the firm's chief technology officer, working with recently appointed chief digital and information officer Jacqui Visch,” said a PwC Australia spokesperson.

“Tim will report to Jacqui and work closely with our Digital Technology Services leadership team to shape the next phase of PwC Australia's technology and digital strategy. Jacqui commenced in the CDIO role from 1 July 2021 and will leverage her capabilities and experience in digital transformation in the market to deliver the next horizon of the firm's ongoing digital and data transformation.”

Digital Technology Services is a division of the company that operates within the office of the chief operations officer, providing technology and digital operations, services and support to PwC partners and staff.

In a LinkedIn post, Larcos said of his appointment to the role, “Over the past 6 years with the firm, I’ve held a number of technology leadership roles all with one common theme; Enabling our clients, people and firm to leverage technology and digitally transform.

“I am proud to collaborate with an amazing team who work to transform, improve, grow and develop world class capabilities every day. PwC’s extensive investment in digital and technology alongside its values led approach has enabled a wonderful platform for the future. I truly believe tech is one of the most engaging and rewarding roles to have in 2021 and beyond.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
pwc services tim larcos

Partner Content

SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS

Most Read Articles

Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business

Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business
What it takes to sell an ICT business

What it takes to sell an ICT business
Govt&#8217;s AI Action Plan a &#8220;huge step in the right direction&#8221;

Govt’s AI Action Plan a “huge step in the right direction”
Vocus shareholders approve takeover bid

Vocus shareholders approve takeover bid

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?