PwC names Tim Larcos chief technology officer

PwC Australia has named Tim Larcos as its new chief technology officer.

Larcos has worked at PwC for just over six and half years. His roles with the company included private client CIO, technology director and operations director, and he has sat on the company’s board of directors since May last year.

“Tim Larcos has taken on extra responsibilities within PwC Australia's Digital Technology Services as the firm's chief technology officer, working with recently appointed chief digital and information officer Jacqui Visch,” said a PwC Australia spokesperson.

“Tim will report to Jacqui and work closely with our Digital Technology Services leadership team to shape the next phase of PwC Australia's technology and digital strategy. Jacqui commenced in the CDIO role from 1 July 2021 and will leverage her capabilities and experience in digital transformation in the market to deliver the next horizon of the firm's ongoing digital and data transformation.”

Digital Technology Services is a division of the company that operates within the office of the chief operations officer, providing technology and digital operations, services and support to PwC partners and staff.

In a LinkedIn post, Larcos said of his appointment to the role, “Over the past 6 years with the firm, I’ve held a number of technology leadership roles all with one common theme; Enabling our clients, people and firm to leverage technology and digitally transform.

“I am proud to collaborate with an amazing team who work to transform, improve, grow and develop world class capabilities every day. PwC’s extensive investment in digital and technology alongside its values led approach has enabled a wonderful platform for the future. I truly believe tech is one of the most engaging and rewarding roles to have in 2021 and beyond.”