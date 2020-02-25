PwC scores temporary staffing deal with the ABS

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has awarded consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) a multimillion-dollar contract for temporary staffing.

The $1.5 million deal covers the provision of five PwC staff to assist the ABS replace Oracle Identity Manager with Sailpoint IdentityIQ. Four staff are ICT specialists that will work with the Bureau and one in a part-time administrative/leadership role.

An ABS spokesperson said the Bureau is migrating staff account management processes from a legacy product to a new identity and access management system as part of the ABS Statistical Business Transformation Program.

“The ABS implementation of Oracle Identity Manager regularly requires manual intervention, and the product is no longer part of the ABS strategic application portfolio,” the spokesperson said.

“The primary objective of this project is to migrate those processes, with improvements, to IdentityIQ and enable the removal of Oracle Identity Manager from the ABS environment.”

PwC was tapped from the ATO’s ICT Services panel, which is open to all federal agencies.

“An assessment panel formed of ABS staff with expertise in the project, subject matter and related technologies assessed the tenders, including returning to tenderers with clarifying questions, and scored all responses against selection criteria that were made available to tenderers,” the spokesperson said.

“On the basis of this scoring the PwC response was deemed the best overall response, providing confidence in their ability to deliver ABS's requirements including specific experience in both the technologies and the way in which they will be used throughout this project.”

