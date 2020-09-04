Qld-based MNM Business Solutions deploys Syspro ERP to farm machine manufacturer

Queensland-based MNM Business Solutions has been tapped by trans-tasman farm machinery manufacturer McIntosh Farm Machinery to deploy Syspro ERP.

MNM is tasked to rip out McIntosh’s legacy ERP and replace it with Syspro’s offering to help the company improve its production and scheduling capabilities.

McIntosh designs and manufactures farm and agricultural machinery in its New Zealand production facility and sells them through dealers across New Zealand, Australia and Chile.

The company sought to upgrade its ERP as it had concerns over its ability to plan for future customer orders and ensure it had the right stock on hand to meet production needs. Most of its processes are paper-based, with more than 6000 production drawings featuring around 20,000 parts.

McIntosh already adopted automation at its plant, with a Yaskawa robot welder and Hypotherm plasma cutter as some of its major investments, with a new ERP as its next target.

McIntosh managing director Brett McIntosh said, “We found our former system to be incredibly inflexible and the technology was too complex for our current workforce to grasp. What we really needed was a more flexible ERP system that was built around simplifying the manufacturing process and would improve our ability to plan ahead.”

“We are excited to be working with Syspro and MNM Business Solutions to implement our new ERP system. The Syspro platform will help us to continue developing innovative new products and will enable us to maintain our reputation as a quality provider of robust farm machinery that is delivered on schedule.”

Some functionalities the Syspro ERP will bring include the management of an end-to-end supply chain, from inventory management, production and bill of materials, part traceability, quality control and financials. The software will also integrate with CADTalk and other software like payroll solutions.

The implementation is expected to complete in 2021, with McIntosh staff also receiving practical training as each major phase goes live.