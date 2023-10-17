Qld gov introduces data breach notification legislation

By on
Qld gov introduces data breach notification legislation

The Queensland government has introduced a bill to set up a mandatory data breach notification scheme.

Queensland will join NSW as “the only other state to introduce such a scheme”, it said.

“Recent high profile data breaches demonstrate that loss or unauthorised access or disclosure of personal information has the potential to result in serious harm to individuals,” Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath said in a statement.

“That’s why we are establishing this scheme so there are clear, consistent requirements to notify individuals of data breaches of Queensland government agencies, so that individuals are empowered to take steps to reduce the risk of harm resulting from a data breach.”

If a Queensland government agency suspects it has been breached, it must “take all reasonable” containment steps, and will generally have up to 30 days to assess the incident, although it can extend the assessment period via a written notice.

There are also a series of exemptions, under Division 3, to issuing notifications; these include if notifying could “compromise or worsen the agency’s cyber security; or lead to further data breaches of the agency.”

Agencies will need to keep a “register” of breaches and publish a “data breach policy”.

A survey of Queensland agencies back in June found they had “more work to do” to prepare for the introduction of the scheme.

Legislation covering the scheme also seeks to align Queensland privacy principles with the Australian Privacy Principles.

“This will provide a stepping stone for further reform following any legislation arising out of the Commonwealth government’s review of the [federal] Privacy Act,” the Queensland government said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data breach legislation data breach notification queensland data breach security

Partner Content

State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
Melbourne's LiveTiles cuts staff, chief exec resigns

Melbourne's LiveTiles cuts staff, chief exec resigns
Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?