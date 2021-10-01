Qlik acquires ML specialist Big Squid

Data analytics and integration software vendor Qlik Technologies has acquired Big Squid, a developer of automated machine learning technology, in a move that expands Qlik’s augmented analytics capabilities and builds on its “active intelligence” initiative.

With the addition of Big Squid’s Kraken AutoML no-code tools to its technology portfolio Qlik can provide data analysis teams with the ability to build and deploy AI models that extend augmented analysis capabilities in such areas as predictive analytics, key driver analysis and what-if scenario planning.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Big Squid, founded in 2009, is based in Utah, USA.

Qlik said in a statement that the company “is fully committed to supporting all existing Big Squid customers,” adding that many are also Qlik customers.

“Data and analytics teams know there’s incredible untapped potential to use data to predict and plan what will happen. What they lack is the resources and modelling expertise to discover and deliver the insights that fuel those efforts,” said Mike Capone, chief executive of Qlik, in a statement.

“With Big Squid’s SaaS no-code AutoML capabilities, teams will be able to seamlessly and easily augment their analytics efforts directly within Qlik with AI-driven models that deliver unique insights for timely planning and action when it matters most,” Capone said.

Qlik, based in the US, is best known for its Qlik Sense data analysis platform. Qlik expanded its product offerings into the data integration and replication realm in 2019 with its acquisition of Attunity for US$560 million.

Qlik said the Big Squid acquisition will expand its augmented analytics capabilities, both for on-premises customers and those using Qlik Cloud. Augmented analytics is the use of enabling technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning “to assist with data preparation, insight generation and insight explanation,” and to help everyday information workers “explore and analyze data” through business analytics platforms, according to a definition from market researcher Gartner.

The acquisition also furthers Qlik’s “Active Intelligence” initiative through which its analytical systems trigger automated business processes, the company said. Qlik will continue Big Squid’s support for a wide range of data sources including Google, Microsoft and Snowflake.

Earlier this week Qlik expanded its Active Intelligence capabilities with the debut of Qlik Application Automation, a no-code, cloud-native solution for building automated workflows between Qlik Cloud and software-as-a-service applications. Qlik Application Automation is based on the automated data integration and process orchestration technology Qlik acquired when it bought Blendr.io in October 2020.

