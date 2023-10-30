Qlik honours ANZ healthcare, public sector customers

Data analytics and software integration company Qlik has announced the winners of its 2023 Australia and New Zealand Health and Public Sector Digital Transformation Awards.

The awards recognise public agencies and institutions across the region that are using Qlik in transformational ways to impact citizen lives.

Gippsland Health Alliance (GHA) and Children's Health Queensland both received the Qlik Excellence in Healthcare award.

GHA deployed critical business intelligence solutions to solve complex health matters across Victoria’s Gippsland region.

By migrating to Qlik Cloud, the institution has increased the efficiency of its service to client health sites, with the help of Notitia, serving as a benchmark for other health sites across Australia.

“This award reflects the hard work of Gippsland's health centres and hospitals, and in particular, LaTrobe Regional Hospital, which has championed the journey of digital transformation for its patients, over the past few years," GHA's lead reporting and business intelligence developer Asher Brooks said.

"Sharing best practices, resources and collaboration is the key to boosting the efficiency of the regional health sector as a whole.”

Meanwhile, ITSS Victoria took home the Qlik Excellence in Public Sector award, while University of Melbourne received the Higher Education Award.

The Excellence in Providing Better Community Outcomes with Data award was handed to the Transport Accident Commission (TCA) for its commitment to reducing the social and financial cost of transport accident injuries for Victorians.

The TCA established the Data, Analytics and Reporting Project as an enterprise-wide approach to the management, governance and translation of data for informed decision-making, resulting in improved outcomes internally and for clients and the community.

“It is an honour to be recognised as a winner for our contribution to achieving improved community outcomes with data," TCA's CEO Tracey Slatter said.

"We are passionate about using data to champion road safety and further strengthen our capabilities to help those injured on the roads get their lives back on track."

Elsewhere, Australia National University took home the ESG-centred App Innovation award, while the federal Department of Health and Aged Care was honoured with the Patient-centred App Innovation award.

The Impactful Engagement through Data award was given to the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, and the Organisational Transformation Award to icare NSW.

The only individual award was handed to Deepak Prasad, who was honoured as the WIPRO “D&A Leader of the Year.”

“We are proud to highlight these award winners, who have used data as a compass to drive better outcomes for their community," Qlik's senior director of solutions and value engineering Charlie Farah said.

"Our winners and nominees have embarked on a mission to build a data-driven culture, which we hope will have a transformative impact across Australia’s public agencies and institutions."

"For our winners, this is made possible by near real-time data integration, advanced and embedded analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning as well as cloud and data management.”