Qlik honours global and regional partners

Data analytics and software integration company Qlik has honoured its worldwide partners at the Qlikworld conference in Las Vegas.

For the Asia Pacific region, Sydney's Integrated Business Technologies (IBT) was named Qlik's Solution Provider of the year.

The software solutions and services provider has been a Qlik practice since 2014, and counts Bupa, Services Australia, The University of Queensland, and Konica Minolta as customers, among others.

IBT also took out Qlik's Million Dollar Club award.

Boon Solutions in Perth meanwhile was recognised as Qlik's Active Intelligence Partner of the Year.

Management consultants PwC meanwhile received a global award, being named Qlik's System Integrator Partner of the Year for the APAC.

Qlik appointed Paul Leahy as its Australia and New Zealand country manager in April 2020; Leahy has since then moved to Workday where he is leading the company's public sector team in Australia since January this year.

Itamar Ankorion, Qlik's senior vice president of global partners and alliances said customers are looking to increase their ability to leverage data for insights and action, especially in the cloud.

