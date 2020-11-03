QPC Australia takes Beyond Bank's call centre to the cloud

Call centre solutions provider QPC has deployed cloud-based contact centre platform GenesysCloud to Beyond Bank to allow its staff to work remotely.

Beyond Bank, which touts itself as Australia’s leading customer-owned bank, sought to upgrade its contact centre platform to “meet the next-generation needs” of its customers.

The company wanted to upgrade its “ageing” system, which it said had seen little investment in the past ten years, and was unable to respond quickly to the rapidly changing needs and future requirements of its customers.

Beyond Bank chose Genesys and partner QPC Australia following a competitive tender process to modernise its customer engagement system, specifically with the cloud-based GenesysCloud.

Beyond Bank national manager Brent Alexander said, “We liked that Genesys is aligned with our values, with both organisations’ belief in viewing everything through a customer lens is key to delivering differentiated experiences.”

“Today, that requires continual innovation, which is exactly what Genesys Cloud helps us achieve through its robust capabilities and continuous release of new features and enhancements.”

With GenesysCloud, Beyond Bank said average call times were reduced 17 percent or by 30 seconds, helping staff answer more calls efficiently and reallocate extra capacity to additional services.

The company is also able to predict staff rostering requirements more easily, and the service-level standards have improved by using historical data to understand periods of peak demand,

Staff training time has also been halved, while the recording and quality assurance features helped make staff training and development better tailored to individual agents.

Genesys ANZ vice president Mark Buckley said, “The feedback we have received from Beyond Bank shows the importance of aligning with our customers’ values to deliver exceptional customer experience. At the end of the day, what is most important is putting the customer first, meeting and surpassing their expectations.”

“We look forward to supporting Beyond Bank in bringing meaningful contact centre transformation through Genesys Cloud and being able to assist in the important milestones as it continues to grow.”