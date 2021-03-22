Qualcomm CEO says shortage of older chips likely to ease sooner

By on
Qualcomm CEO says shortage of older chips likely to ease sooner

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said he is "seeing improvement" in efforts to ease chip shortages that have caused disruptions across several industries, and that demand for older chips is easier to respond to.

Demand has soared for chips in recent months, with panic buying further squeezing capacity and driving up costs of even the cheapest components of nearly all microchips.

"There's an ability for the market to respond more quickly to some of the older nodes than the newer nodes, so depending on the product, you may be in a position to get some improvement," Mollenkopf said, speaking via videolink at the China Development Forum in Beijing on Saturday.

Speaking in the same panel, president and CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra said the chipmaker would aim to increase its supply in line with the growing demand for the company's products.

In December, makers of cars and electronic devices from TVs to smartphones began sounding alarm bells about a global shortage of chips, which was causing manufacturing delays as consumer demand bounces back from the coronavirus crisis.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chip shortage finance qualcomm

Partner Content

Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Software
Software

Most Read Articles

Vocus to be acquired for $3.5 billion

Vocus to be acquired for $3.5 billion
How tech could improve our aged care systems

How tech could improve our aged care systems
Telstra's channel chief to depart

Telstra's channel chief to depart
Optus taps Asus for new consumer router rollout

Optus taps Asus for new consumer router rollout
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?