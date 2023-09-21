Qualcomm enters new Wi-Fi router market

By on
Qualcomm enters new Wi-Fi router market

Qualcomm this week said it was getting into a new market for Wi-Fi routers and that telcos Charter Communications in the US and the UK's EE will be among its first customers.

California headquartered Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of the chips that help mobile phones connect to cellular data networks, but it has also long had a business selling Wi-Fi chips for consumer Wi-Fi routers.

The company said this week it is getting into a new segment of that market by selling what are known as gateways, a device often supplied by broadband carriers where a physical fibre-optic line from a carrier enters premises, and which come with Wi-Fi wireless local area networking capabilities.

EE and Charter, which goes by the name Spectrum in the broadband market, said they will both use routers from Qualcomm starting next year.

The new devices will use a new standard called Wi-Fi 7 that is designed to help data flow faster around homes where scores of devices from phones to smart televisions often use wireless networking.

The new Qualcomm routers will also allow carriers to prioritise traffic from some specific apps and services such as streaming video platforms that have agreements with telcos for faster speeds, a practice that is not allowed in all jurisdictions.

But in places where it is legal, the new Qualcomm routers will make sure that the speed boost does not disappear once the traffic leaves the carrier's fiber network and hits the customer's home Wi-Fi.

"The operator is able to orchestrate a service as defined by the service level agreement with the app provider."

"And so for example, your Netflix traffic is not going to be compromised," Rahul Patel, senior vice president and general manager for connectivity, broadband and networking at Qualcomm, told Reuters.

Qualcomm also said that it has acquired a small optical networking firm called OptiCore Technologies.

It did not disclose the price of the acquisition, saying it too small to be material to its financial results.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardware networking qualcomm wifi

Partner Content

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

IBM appoints NEXTGEN and Arrow Electronics as distributors

IBM appoints NEXTGEN and Arrow Electronics as distributors
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
HPE's Neri on Dell&#8217;s "cultural" and "trust" channel challenges

HPE's Neri on Dell’s "cultural" and "trust" channel challenges
Benioff attacks other Gen AI vendors at Salesforce Dreamforce 2023

Benioff attacks other Gen AI vendors at Salesforce Dreamforce 2023

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?