Qualcomm posts 41 percent revenue leap

By on
Qualcomm posts 41 percent revenue leap

Mobile Android chip leader Qualcomm’s fiscal second quarter earnings pounded Wall Street skeptics with a revenue haul of US$11.16 billion — up 41 percent year-over-year — with help from its flagship Snapdragon products installed in higher end, margin-rich devices.

The San Diego-based company shrugged off growing concerns about a softening tech market, showing chip sales up more than 52 percent year-over-year at US$9.55 billion. And the company is doubling down on its confidence – predicting Q3 sales of US$10.9 billion, which would beat Wall Street guidance of US$9.98 billion.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon emphasized the company’s strong emphasis on placing its tech inside higher end and premium devices and widening its already extensive position inside Samsung devices. “Snapdragon is synonymous with premium flagship Android,” Amon told analysts and media during a conference call. “Even though the market is a little more soft overall, we are not exposed to the lower tier units.”

Mobile handsets, a segment which ballooned 56 percent year-over-year to US$6.3 billion, make up the lion’s share of Qualcomm’s market. The automotive market that the company is pinning future growth hopes on is showing promise with US$339 million is sales, up 41 percent annually.

Amon seemed most excited about the company’s future prospects with its Internet of Things (IoT) business, which makes affordable, low-power chips and reported 61 percent year-over-year growth to US$1.72 billion. “We are well positions to meet our long-term targets and enable the connected intelligent edge,” he said in a statement.

Analysts brought up concerns about Chinese shipping ports being disrupted by current COVID-19 lockdowns. Amon said the company’s lower tier products have the biggest chance of being affected, but its higher end products will continue to produce booming revenue results. “On the demand side, we saw some slight decrease in lower tier units in China,” he said. “Our numbers assume a recovery of COVID in China by the end of the quarter. Obviously, it’s still a fluid situation.”

In after-hours trading, Qualcomm stock shot up 6.3 percent to US$143.65. Qualcomm reported a 68 percent spike in adjusted earnings at US$2.53 per share for Q2. The company forecasted adjusted earnings of US$2.85 per share for the current quarter, which would beat analysts’ predictions of US$2.64 per share.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
hardware qualcomm

Partner Content

Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Inside your marketing tipping point
Inside your marketing tipping point
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Spirit jacks up prices as part of cost cutting measure

Spirit jacks up prices as part of cost cutting measure
Telstra to pay $2.2m in refunds, fines from billing errors

Telstra to pay $2.2m in refunds, fines from billing errors
AWS names first APAC strategic alliances boss

AWS names first APAC strategic alliances boss
Formula 1 and the increasingly digital race-track

Formula 1 and the increasingly digital race-track

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?