Queensland Fast50 finalist Idea 11 scores AWS Migration Competency

Queensland Amazon Web Services consulting partner Idea 11 has celebrated attaining the cloud vendor’s AWS Migration Competency.

The competency validates partners that demonstrate outstanding skill in helping enterprise customers migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS.

Idea 11 chief executive James Kahn said gaining the competency was a strong validation for the partner.

"It’s measured with demonstrated experience, satisfied customers, sound methodologies and technical skill," he said. "An AWS competency – especially Migration – isn’t just a marketing exercise. You need to have the capability to deliver, and have evidence to show that you have delivered, time and again."

Kahn said Idea 11 had to cross high bars both in technical skills and experience.

"This means case studies of successful migration projects, solid migration assessments, designs, methodologies and project plans," he said.

"It’s not enough to simply lift-and-shift workloads to the cloud, we demonstrated how we engineer customer environments for the cloud future, with workloads re-engineered. Design and implementation needed to be of a high level, ensuring compliance with the AWS Well-Architected pillars, especially security and reliability.

"It’s also not enough to just know how to migrate – volume and complexity of our experience was key. Our experience was validated by an external auditor, appointed by AWS."

Idea 11 joins fewer than 90 partners globally with the Migration Competency, and fewer still that combine it with a DevOps competency, Kahn said.

"It’s a challenging bar to cross," he added. "Ultimately, this demonstrates to our customers that we have world-class capability and a strong track record in delivering on complex migration projects."

Idea 11 has appeared in the past three CRN Fast50 awards. The company ranked 35th in 2017 and 37th in 2018 before jumping into the top 20 in 2019 at rank 16 with year-on-year growth of 66 percent and almost $10 million in revenue.