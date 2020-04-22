Queensland partner futureproofs fruit grower's operation

Brisbane-based Dialog IT has deployed a Microsoft solution to help Its farming client improve supply chain management and efficiencies.

Fresh produce supplier Montague is one of the country’s largest producers of apples, pears, stone fruit and related products.

Scott Montague, the company’s managing director said it was building a new facility at its orchard in Narre Warren North Victoria.

“The new facility will increase our production capacity to process in excess of 34 million kilograms of fresh fruit product annually which will continue to support regional fruit growers,” he explained.

As part of the new development, Montague needed to ramp up its supply chain management.

“It was critical that we had a software solution that would support our enhanced production that drive efficiencies through the supply chain process from the orchard to our customers.”

Enter Dialog IT and Microsoft. The integrator focuses on the fresh food industry and used a product called LINKFRESH built on its D365 Business Central Platform.

As a user of the full Microsoft stack, Montague already uses Office 365, Power BI, SharePoint and the Teams across the organisation with all servers migrated into Azure.

The preference was for a Microsoft ERP platform that integrated with its existing paperless Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) and covered all other aspects of its core business.

The solution will provide Montague with a business management solution covering farm to the customer in a single database. It also adds real-time traceability and data accessibility.

Dialog’s CEO Alan Key said the partnership with Montague was a critical initiative in the industry.

“Joining our skills and experience together with Montague’s innovation and vision to deliver efficiencies, savings and productive outcomes to an industry that has been badly hit in recent times through floods and fires.”