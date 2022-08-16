Queensland telco MarchNet names Chris Hawke as new CEO

Regional and remote telecommunications company MarchNet has appointed Chris Hawke as its new chief executive, replacing Paul Torrisi.

Torrisi, who has been CEO of MarchNet since 2015, will also step back from his role as CEO of Maret Infrastructure and Freedom Internet Australia to focus on other areas of the wider Maret Group.

Hawke will also be CEO of Maret Infrastructure, while Shane Bennett will lead Freedom Internet.

“I’m thrilled to have led the company during an incredibly successful and high-growth period,” Torrisi said.

“The business is in an incredibly strong and robust position, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to build and work with such an amazing team.

“I am extremely confident Chris will take it to a whole new level, and I look forward to seeing what the business does under his stewardship. I wish Chris and the whole team every success.”

Hawke was hired from Brisbane telco Gigafy, where he was chief operating officer from 2021 to August this year, and general manager from 2018 to 2021. He also worked at wi-fi hardware and cloud software company MyPort from 2008 to 2018 in various technical and management roles.

“I am excited to be joining the team at MarchNet and Maret Infrastructure in the next phase of the business. With the recent acquisition of Spirit’s fixed wireless network and licensed 5G spectrum there is an incredible opportunity for growth,” Hawke said.

“Having been raised in regional Queensland I know of the importance of regional and remote connectivity and I feel humbled to be contributing to servicing the backbone of Australia. I would like to thank Paul Torrisi for entrusting me to lead the team and I wish Paul the very best.”

MarchNet, along with Orion Satellite Systems, has been named a finalist in the 2022 CRN Impact Awards under the Channel Collaboration category, in recognition of their work to upgrade the network of agricultural firm AACo.

In May this year, MarchNet sibling company Maret Infrastructure acquired Spirit Technology Solutions’ fixed wireless infrastructure assets for $21 million.