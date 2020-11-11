Queensland's Comscentre on recruitment drive after doubling in 2020

Queensland-based networking and telecommunications specialist Comscentre is gearing up to take on 2021 and wants new team members to help it along the way.

The company announced that in the wake of strong demand for managed network and collaboration services, as well as some solid new deals and 2020 success, multiple roles were being recruited for the business.

The Cisco and Microsoft partner is seeking staff including network architects, engineers, programmers, pre-sales, sales, marketing and customer support.

Comscentre managing director and founder Ben Shipley said the past year had seen the provider more than double in size, with projects including the company’s massive Australia Post network upgrade key to driving growth and guide positivity for years to come.

“The Australia Post network transformation project has obviously been a key driver of growth for us across this most recent period. More interestingly however, has been the ‘run off’ effect from that project in terms of securing future growth opportunities for Cosmcentre,” Shipley said.

“The success that we’ve had in deploying that project at pace, despite the vast challenges that 2020 has presented us, has certainly shone a very positive light on Comscentre.

“More and more enterprise customers are wanting to replicate the successes of AusPost – they want greater resilience, greater uptime, greater visibility and control, and of course they want lower operating costs. These businesses are now approaching us directly, wanting their own piece of what AusPost have.”

“As a result, our resource forecasts are showing that we risk finding ourselves short handed, even as our engineers and other staff transition off other projects as they come to completion. Hence the current investment in bolstering some key areas of the business,” says Shipley.

The company encourages those with the skills it’s looking for to reach out to the company directly.