Queensland's Pulse DC signs deal with Megaport

Toowoomba, Queensland-based Pulse Data Centre (Pulse DC) has signed a deal with Australian network provider Megaport for cloud connectivity and direct datacentre connections.

The deal gives the data centre operator access to direct connections to cloud on-ramp services and other data centres via the Megaport network.

Megaport’s service offerings cover 700 national and international locations and the deal gives the data centre operator access to cloud on-ramp services, data centre interconnects (DCI) and IX peering as well as the Megaport Marketplace, cloud router and virtual edge services

Pulse DC said the deal would also provide additional benefits to customers through access to lower cost, high security, fully connected colocation services.

Pulse DC boss John Henderson told CRN there were two main benefits to the company’s colocation customers. First is the DC to DC connectivity and the second was the direct connect to major public cloud providers including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM and Oracle amongst others.

“Regardless of where you are operating, you can now get the same access to connectivity as if you were in one of the major metropolitan centres,” he said.

In a separate statement, he said that the move has come at an opportune time, with many businesses choosing to continue work-from-home arrangements for their teams while embracing cloud services such as Office 365, and co-locating their data to proactively avoid business disruptions and down-time.

“Many businesses have continued with work-from-home arrangements that were introduced at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, team members are often connecting to cloud services, such as Office 365, via public internet services while doing this.

“The new partnership will provide our customers with additional solutions to connect to cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM, Oracle Cloud, Nutanix, and Salesforce among others, via dedicated connectivity – allowing them to take advantage of Megaport’s private connection with the added benefit of on-demand, scalable services.”

Megaport Asia Pacific channel chief Bill Fraser said the company was “very pleased” to add Pulse DC to its list of data centre partners.

“Toowoomba is one of the fastest-growing regions in Queensland, and through our rich global network of service providers, businesses in the region can choose and rapidly connect to the services that power their digital strategies.”

“The Megaport SDN simplifies connectivity for enterprises by removing many of the traditional cloud access complexities involving technical resources, capital costs, performance and security.”

“Teaming up with Pulse DC will make cloud connectivity easy for their customers, helping more businesses in the Toowoomba region directly connect to the services they need.”

Harristown, Queensland-based Priority Technology is a local IT Service Provider and Pulse DC colocation customer.

“The last two years has caused us to evolve numerous areas of our business, including the way our teams work, and how we operate as a whole,” the company’s boss Jamie Patch said in a statement.

“As we continue to embrace new systems and operations that improve our business agility and productivity, our need for reliable connectivity is at levels never before experienced.”

“We look forward to exploring the new services that will be enabled through the Pulse DC/Megaport partnership and the difference it will make to our bottom line.”

