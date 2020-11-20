Rackspace expands AWS offerings to Australia

Multicloud services provider Rackspace Technology has extended its Amazon Web Services offerings to Australia.

In addition to AWS capabilities, Rackspace will also bring in application modernisation, machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), containers, and serverless computing offerings to Australian customers.

The company also said it looks to grow its Australia-based team and roll out new AWS migrations and cost management initiatives for 2021.

“We continue to see sustained growth in this market, with an increasing number of Australian customers trusting us to support their cloud journeys,” Rackspace CTO Tolga Tarhan said.

“As our global footprint continues to expand, our full spectrum of cloud services will support some of the world’s most complex technology projects. We look forward to enabling our Australian customers to build new revenue streams, increase efficiency, and deliver innovative experiences.”

Rackspace said the expansion also further establishes its leadership in the Asia-Pacific and Japan market.

Rackspace APJ chief technology officer Emma Pudney said, “As cloud technologies continue to gain traction across a number of Australian industries, the need for a partner with exceptional support and deep expertise has become paramount.”

“Rackspace Technology’s investment in this space is a testament to the company’s longstanding commitment to exceeding growing customer needs.”