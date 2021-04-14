Rackspace local channel chief Angela Logan-Bell moves up to APJ

Managed cloud company Rackspace Technology has named Angela Logan-Bell as its new director of strategic alliance partnerships for Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Logan-Bell, who was promoted from the ANZ channel team, will be responsible for relationships with Rackspace's strategic and alliance partners, as well as customers across the APJ region.

The appointment comes as Rackspace consolidates alliances and partnerships across North Asia, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand into a single organisation, which Logan-Bell will lead.

“I am delighted to announce Angela’s new appointment to lead our partner alliances for the APJ region. In her time with Rackspace Technology, Angela has built a dedicated ANZ Alliances team and has worked to strengthen and grow our partnerships,” Rackspace Technology APJ managing director Sandeep Bhargava said.

“Angela has an innate understanding of how the IT market is evolving. We are looking forward to growing our partner relationships across the APJ region with the same strength.”

Logan-Bell joined Rackspace in 2018 as ANZ senior manager of strategic partnerships and alliances, a role she held before this promotion.

Prior to that, she worked at Optus as a cloud specialist between 2016 to 2018. Before then, Logan-Bell held a number of leadership roles at Dicker Data, Express Data, Ingram Micro and Tech Pacific.

Speaking on her appointment, Logan-Bell said, “I look forward to the opportunity to work directly and in close collaboration with some of the largest cloud and technology providers in the APJ region. Having a diverse and strong partner ecosystem is what drives great value and outcomes for our joint customers.”

“This appointment reinforces Rackspace Technology’s commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes to our global strategic partners in the region and, in turn, our customers.”