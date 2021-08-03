Rackspace names Angeline Maronese as ANZ boss

Multicloud technology vendor Rackspace Technology has appointed Angeline Maronese as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Maronese was promoted from director of sales to replace Sean Girvin, who joins Rackspace’s US headquarters as SVP Acquisition Americas and managing director for Canada.

In her new role, Maronese is tasked to lead sales efforts in ANZ while building a workplace that attracts and develops the best talent in the ICT industry.

“It is an honour to step into this position at Rackspace Technology at a time of such exciting growth for the organisation,” Maronese said.

“I look forward to building on strong foundations and leading this high calibre team to continue making an impact that matters.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to assist our customers and partners on their digital transformation journey, accelerate the value of the cloud, and ensure Rackspace Technology continues to be recognised as the best partner in the marketplace, helping companies on their journey to get the most out of their cloud investment.”

Maronese joined Rackspace in 2020 as director of sales after stops at Accenture, DXC Technology, Hewlett-Packard and EDS, holding various sales and leadership roles.

Sean Girvin meanwhile will take his talent globally as Rackspace’s acquisition sales leader to help drive growth and establish local teams, while also working as managing director of the Canada business.

Girvin said, "I'm extremely pleased of our success to date and believe now is the perfect time to pass the baton to Angeline. She has the experience to continue pushing Rackspace Technology’s mission and to take our operations, offerings and partnerships to the next level.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to help step change the business for the past two years, and to work with so many great people, partners and clients to succeed in their digital ambitions.

“As much as I love Australia and NZ, I am very much looking forward to this opportunity both in scale and challenge. Having been born and raised in Canada it is also a bit of a homecoming of sorts."

Speaking on the leadership shuffle, Rackspace APJ managing director Sandeep Bhargava said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Angeline to support and lead our incredible teams across the Australia and New Zealand region, who are at the forefront of unlocking the digital transformation potential for our clients.

“She brings a wealth of enterprise IT experience and outstanding track record for leading and transforming businesses. We are confident she will accelerate Rackspace Technology’s success and contribute to the growth and client success outcomes that will define our next phase of growth.

“I would also like to thank Sean for his contributions to the region and wish him the best as he takes on his new role.”