RACV taps HCL for low code prowess

HCL Technologies has entered a multi-year, integration as a service agreement with the Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV).

The Indian multinational IT services and consulting company said in a statement that more than 300 of RACV’s services and business processes would be migrated from the legacy stack to an integration platform built on an AWS-hosted MuleSoft solution.

The integration platform bundles various accelerators around code automation and monitoring.

HCL said the integration as a service would improve the two company's mutually-owned car service and general insurance provider’s member-facing services, create a more stable IT environment, promote self-service, real-time advance monitoring and automated outage recovery.

HCL Technologies’ boss Michael Horton said in the statement that “RACV is a key strategic partner for us and our engagement with them is a testament to our continued growth in the region.”

“We are excited to support RACV with our delivery capabilities and regional service leadership in their migration journey as we strongly believe digital transformation is a collaborative process.”

RACV’s chief information officer Idris Shamsi said, “the HCL Technologies team provides us with great expertise and insights and have been both proactive and responsive in how they have worked with us to deliver a fantastic experience to our members.”

A spokesperson from the global integrator told CRN it would also set up a DevOps accelerator, named ADvantage Code, and implement end to end transactions monitoring through a modified version of AWS' ELK platform called ROAR (real time operations and analytics reporting).

HCL said the new platform would also extend capabilities of the analytics platform to include a larger Salesforce implementation to provide end to end coverage of a transaction through different systems.

MuleSoft, the low code software HCL uses for systems integration, awarded HCL the APAC Growth and Emerging Partner of the Year Award in 2019 for achieving the highest growth in terms of MuleSoft training, certifications, new customer opportunities and project implementation.

In September 2020 HCL acquired Australian IT, business and management consultancy DWS.