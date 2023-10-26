Radware expands MSSP offerings in partner program refresh

Cybersecurity company Radware has expanded its offerings for managed security service providers (MSSP) as part of its Cybersecurity Partner Program refresh.

The refreshed program provides partners with new flexible licensing models, such as pay-as-you-go, subscription-based pricing and service-based licensing.

They also gain an expanded portfolio of partner enablement and marketing support tools, increased sales and technical support, as well as improved training resources.

In addition, partners get access to Radware's real-time threat intelligence and analytics as well as its unified management platform to simplify the management, monitoring and operation of security.

Radware has also provided partners with automation and orchestration capabilities to simplify routine tasks, such as provisioning, policy enforcement and incident response.

“The updated program is designed to put a portfolio of high margin, state-of-the-art application and DDoS protection and web application firewall services into the hands of MSSPs that want to build predictable, new revenue streams while helping customers defend against more frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks,” Radware's chief business officer Yoav Gazelle said.

“Because we know speed to market and protection are essential, we are making it easier for MSSPs to engage with a higher level of service."

"The program is built on low cost of entry, easy deployment and integration, and more flexible licensing models."