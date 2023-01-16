Radware unveils new ANZ cloud security centres

Cybersecurity company Radware has launched new cloud security centres in Melbourne and Auckland.

The new facilities will reduce traffic latency, increase service redundancy and boost mitigation capacity to help customers defend against denial-of-service attacks, web application attacks, malicious bot traffic and attacks on APIs. It will also help them comply with offshore data routing requirements.

The new facilities extends the company’s mitigation capacity to 12Tbps across a network that is made up of more than 50 security centres worldwide.

Radware also launched a security centre in Canada, and has recently launched centres in Chile, Italy, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.

“We continue to invest in cloud security, expanding our global mitigation capacity and regional growth opportunities,” Radware vice president of cloud security services Haim Zelikovsky said. “The recent enhancements we’ve made add to our already strong cloud presence and frictionless, state-of-the-art security experience.”

The company’s growing network of cloud security centres allows cyber-attacks to be mitigated closest to their point of origin and provides global mitigation capable of absorbing large attacks.

Radware ANZ regional director Graeme Pyper said, “The launch of the new security centres is part of Radware’s global cloud backbone and reinforces our commitment to prioritise security for customers not only in Australia and New Zealand, but also across the broader region.”

“Ramping up our presence will enable customers to address security issues at their source and mitigate large volumetric cyberattacks more quickly.”