Ransomware raids and payments declined in 2022

Prominent incident response firm Mandiant has reported that it responded to 15 per cent fewer ransomware incidents last year.

The statistic was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Mandiant, which is owned by Google Cloud, confirmed the stat to CRN.

The WSJ report also included several other indicators that 2022 was a less successful year for ransomware.

Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike told the outlet that the average ransom demand dropped 28 per cent last year, to US$4.1 million, from US$5.7 million the year before.

The firm reportedly pinned the decline on factors including the arrests of ransomware gang members and other disruptions to the groups last year, as well as the drop in the value of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

As additional evidence, blockchain data platform Chainalysis told the WSJ that ransomware payments that it tracked in 2022 fell by 40 per cent to US$457 million.

CRN has reached out to CrowdStrike and Chainalysis.

Ransomware is certainly not going away though, as evidenced by recent attacks such as the ESXiArgs ransomware campaign that compromised thousands of VMware ESXi servers in Europe and North America this month.

 

