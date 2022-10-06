Rapid Circle acquires Perth Microsoft partner Seven Sigma

Rapid Circle acquires Perth Microsoft partner Seven Sigma
The Australian business of Netherlands-headquartered Rapid Circle has acquired fellow Microsoft partner Seven Sigma Business Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2007, Perth-based Seven Sigma offers services including Microsoft Power Platform, Office 365 and Azure, specialising in deployment and management of technology solutions and business applications.

Rapid Circle said it would benefit from Seven Sigma’s expertise in delivering innovative digital experiences, improving and automating business processes and operating in a secure way.

With the acquisition, Rapid Circle Australia now operates in four Australian states, adding to its current offices in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

“Since our very first conversation with the team at Seven Sigma, we have been eagerly anticipating the additional value we can deliver together with our shared customers – specifically with the Microsoft Power Platform," Rapid Circle Australia chief executive Stewart Bairstow said.

Commenting on the expansion to Western Australia, Bairstow said, “In parallel, the opportunity to establish a formal presence in Western Australia with an established and culturally aligned organisation who have 16 amazingly talented and experienced people is super exciting.” 

Seven Sigma is Rapid Circle’s third acquisition in Australia, after the integration of Insync Technology in early 2021, and Adopt & Embrace in mid-2021. Combined with recent acquisitions in Europe and growth in India, Rapid Circle’s staff team now includes around 365 people.

Commenting on the acquisition, Seven Sigma managing partner Paul Culmsee said, “We’ve seen exponentially increasing demand for people skilled in all aspects of Power Platform since its first release. For Seven Sigma, combining forces with Rapid Circle represents a logical and beneficial next step for our team and our clients to extend upon our expertise and expand our reach.”

“Rapid Circle and Seven Sigma have a shared heritage in the Microsoft ecosystem and most importantly for us, shared values in delivering effective management consulting alongside proven technical acumen. We are thrilled to be part of a larger, highly skilled, internationally-focused organisation with the same commitment to deep smarts that we’ve spent over 15 years building.”

