Rapid7 eyes "significant growth opportunity" in APJ

Cyber security vendor Rapid7 sees the APJ region as a “significant growth opportunity" and has appointed Rob Dooley as vice president APJ to lead the company’s expansion here.

Dooley previously led the Security Business Unit APJ at VMWare as senior director from 2021 to 2022 and as director ANZ from 2019 to 2021.

Before VMWare, Dooley worked as Carbon Black’s Australian country manager from 2018 to 2019, having joined from Accenture where he worked as a senior manager and sales director from 2016 to 2018. He also worked at IBM as a sales lead from 2014 to 2016 and at BT Global Services as head of sales ANZ from 2011 to 2014.

Rapid7 chief revenue officer Andre Cuenin, “With more than 25 years’ experience in technology and security, and having held sales and business leadership roles with tier one consultancies, vendors, and systems integrators, Rob has a proven track record in scaling high-performing teams and will be instrumental in enhancing Rapid7’s position and presence in the APJ region”.

“APJ presents a significant growth opportunity for Rapid7, where we continue to invest in our people, the channel, and new product development to deliver sustainable customer outcomes,” Cuenin said.

The company started its expansion to New Zealand earlier this year with local hires.

Commenting on his appointment, Dooley said, “As evidenced by the highly publicised cyber security incidents to recently strike several Australian organisations, it’s clear that threat actors are more active than ever and applying even greater pressure on cyber defences.”

“It’s a challenging time for everyone associated with the cyber security sector, and I am looking forward to helping our customers navigate the complexities and strategically implement best-in-class solutions to stay ahead of attackers,” Dooley said.

Currently completing his Masters in Cyber Security at Curtin University, Dooley holds a Bachelor of Economics from Monash University, certificates in executive coaching and cyber risk management and is also a member of the Australian Security Information Association.