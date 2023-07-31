Rapid7 names Anita Moorhouse as APJ partner director

By on
Rapid7 names Anita Moorhouse as APJ partner director
Anita Moorhouse (Rapid7)

Cybersecurity vendor Rapid7 has appointed Anita Moorhouse as partner director for Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Moorhouse, who was hired out of Qualtrics, will spearhead the company’s channel partnerships across APJ. This is also the first time the role has been physically located in-region for Rapid7.

Rapid7 said Moorhouse’s hiring within the region “promises to make a significant, positive impact” on the company’s channel partnerships, combined with her already strong in-region relationships and extensive professional background.

“We are delighted to welcome Anita, who brings a wealth of energy, knowledge, and experience to Rapid7,” the company's vice president of global channel and emerging technology sales Alex Page said.

“Anita has a proven track record in building high-performing partner ecosystems — at significant scale — and she will further enhance Rapid7’s position and presence with our partners.”

At Qualtrics, Moorhouse was ANZ head of partner ecosystem from March 2022 before joining Rapid7 this month.

Prior to that, she was APJ partner director at Collbra from 2021 to 2022 and senior sales leader for partner sales at Google from 2018 to 2019.

Moorhouse also worked at VMware, Microsoft, Research in Motion, Macquarie Telecom, AAPT, Austereo and Telstra in various sales and leadership roles.

 

