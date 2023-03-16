Rapid7 to boost MDR capabilities with Minerva Labs buy

By on
Rapid7 has announced an acquisition that aims to boost its managed detection and response (MDR) platform with additional capabilities for thwarting attacker evasion tactics and preventing malware deployment.

The Boston-based security vendor said it has acquired Minerva Labs in Petah Tikvah, near Tel Aviv, for US $38 million in a cash and stock deal.

Founded in 2014, Minerva Labs has 15 employees primarily consisting of engineers, Rapid7 told CRN.

The acquisition of Minerva Labs appears to be the first for Rapid7 since mid-2021, when the company acquired IntSights for $335 million.

Rapid7 called Minerva Labs, which also has headquarter Silicon Valley, a “leading provider of anti-evasion and ransomware prevention technology.”

In a news release, the company said that the acquisition will extend its managed threat detection offering with capabilities for orchestration of “advanced” ransomware prevention.

“These new capabilities will seamlessly extend MDR across cloud resources, traditional infrastructure, and existing endpoint protection infrastructure, enabling customers to further consolidate their security investments,” Rapid7 said.

The deal comes as Rapid7 is itself reportedly considering being acquired by investors.

The company has been approached by investors, including some from private equity firms, and is now working with Goldman Sachs Group to explore its options, according to a February report from Reuters.

 

