Raytheon unloads security subsidiary Forcepoint to private equity

By on
Raytheon unloads security subsidiary Forcepoint to private equity

Defense contractor Raytheon said that it signed a deal to sell cybersecurity subsidiary Forcepoint to tech-heavy private equity firm Francisco Partners.

Financial terms of the deal, which is still subject to regulatory review, were not disclosed.

One Forcepoint partner said the deal would be positive, especially because San Francisco-based Francisco Partners already has several cybersecurity companies under its umbrella including LogMeIn, Blue Coat Systems, Barracuda Networks and SonicWall.

“While the change in ownership for any of our strategic partners is of consequence to us, I am familiar with Francisco Partners and I am very excited about their team joining forces with the very talented and innovative team at Forcepoint,” Jeremy Wittkop, chief technology officer at Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Forcepoint partner InteliSecure, told CRN.

Wittkop said Francisco Partners “has a robust technology portfolio and they focus on driving innovation in technology companies, specifically in the security space... We are looking forward to continuing and expanding our relationship with Forcepoint and we are excited to see what this team can accomplish now that they are part of the Francisco Partners family.”

Forcepoint’s cybersecurity solutions help enterprises worldwide monitor and protect networks, endpoints, data, and users, the company says. The firm’s behavior-based solutions adapt to risk in real-time and are delivered through a cloud-native security platform that protects network users and cloud access, prevents confidential data from leaving the corporate network, and eliminates breaches caused by insiders. The Austin-based firm said that “thousands of customers in more than 150 countries” use its products.

Waltham, Mass.-based Raytheon acquired an 80 percent stake in Forcepoint, then known as Websense, for $1.9 billion in 2015 from Vista Equity Partners. Earlier this year, Raytheon acquired the remaining Vista stake in Forcepoint for $588 million.

The defense giant has been working to divest itself of various business units as a result of its merger with United Technologies Corp. Last year, Raytheon CEO Thomas Kennedy said that Forcepoint would not be part of the “long-term part of the [Raytheon Technologies] portfolio,” according to Inside Defense.

CRN has reached out to Raytheon and Francisco Partners for comment.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyber finance forcepoint private equity raytheon

Partner Content

COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Five emerging AI and machine learning trends to watch in 2021

Five emerging AI and machine learning trends to watch in 2021
Fuji Xerox sued by ACCC over alleged unfair contracts

Fuji Xerox sued by ACCC over alleged unfair contracts
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Michael Dell&#8217;s 5 boldest remarks at Dell Technologies World

Michael Dell’s 5 boldest remarks at Dell Technologies World
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?