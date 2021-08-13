RBC joins forces with Interactive on SMB services

Queensland-based RBC Group has signed a deal with Melbourne's Interactive to expand its offerings to the SMB market.

The deal, 12 months in the making according to RBC, will allow the company to offer its small-to-medium business clients Interactive services including data centre hosting, business continuity, hardware maintenance and cybersecurity services.

RBC Group employs more than 100 staff at its head office in Milton, Queensland and a further 60 across the Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne offices.

The deal will also see RBC gain access to Interactive’s enterprise client roster which includes Aldi, Volvo Group and Village Cinemas.

The Interactive partnership comes 15 years after RBC pivoted from a traditional printing company to a technology service provider which specialises in managed IT services, printer fleet supply and management, and automated document management systems.

RBC Group general manager Michael Manton said the partnership accelerates RBC’s transformation into a fully-fledged anything as a service business.

“Interactive has impressive experience in running data centres for more than 20 years,” Manton said.

“Their capacity gives us an enhanced level of enterprise cloud services that we can now make available to our small-to-medium size business clients.

“The RBC/Interactive partnership is an exciting next step in the RBC journey. It will enable us to significantly grow our managed IT services business thanks to Interactive’s expertise. Our plan is to offer each of our respective service offerings to both new and existing clients.

“We complement each other’s service offerings, which will see new opportunities emerge for both parties, so the partnership is a match made in heaven.”

Interactive director of enterprise sales Brad Wells said RBC had built its reputation on delivering the “best service at the right price” to its customers.

“We are excited to have RBC on board as a strategic alliance partner to offer our respective customers a broader range of service offerings,” Wells said.

Manton added that he expects the company’s growth to continue due to the Interactive partnership.

“Staff numbers have increased by 20 percent within our Queensland managed services division while we are also recruiting for additional team members in our Sydney office,” Manton said.

RBC was recently awarded the ‘Game Changer Award’ from HP Workpath at the 2021 HP Developer Partner Conference and the company has been a key Tier 1 partner of HP since 2015.

The company’s other vendors include IBM, Microsoft, Cisco, Lexmark and Apple.

Interactive was founded in 1988 and is based in Port Melbourne, Victoria. It has more than 650 staff in eight locations across Australia and NZ and 2500 customers.