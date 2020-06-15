Rebranded Rackspace ready to conquer multi-cloud

In a subtle yet significant rebranding, Rackspace has appended the word Technology to its corporate moniker to reflect the transformation that has positioned the cloud pioneer as a multi-cloud solutions powerhouse.

The newly renamed Rackspace Technology has been rapidly transforming in recent years through a string of acquisitions and the forging of close partnerships with vendors across the cloud stack, said Matt Stoyka, who took the new role of chief solutions officer a few months back.

“What we captured is really the culmination of the last several years,” Stoyka told CRN. “All the acquisitions we made, it’s all about really being more clear in our messaging to the market.”

After Kevin Jones became Rackspace’s CEO last year, the company’s leadership team began assessing how it could provide comprehensive solutions across the application lifecycle—as well as the messaging that would convey that multi-cloud promise.

With the rebranding, Rackspace has organized around four “solution areas”: Cloud Optimization helps customers drive down costs and improve performance, Cloud Security provides security and compliance services, Cloud Native Enablement speeds app modernization with cloud-native and DevOps processes, Data Modernization empowers decision-makers with modern analytics and predictive AI.

Rackspace expects that structure to serve it well as the market approaches another surge of cloud adoption and digital transformation, Stoyka said.

“We’re starting another evolution of cloud,” he told CRN. “You’re seeing companies in multiple industries looking at multiple clouds. Our job is to advise customers, guide them through that process.”

Rackspace has been around two decades, Stoyka noted, and many potential customers have outdated associations about the company’s business. Part of the shift to becoming more “solutions oriented” is “telling a better story that may be more relevant to our customers and one they find valuable.”

Accompanying that shift is the new motto: Solving Together. That “ties nicely” with the prior ones of Fanatical Support and then Fanatical Experience, Stoyka said.

