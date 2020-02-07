Red Hat Australia bulks channel team

Red Hat’s Australia operation is bulking its channel team and cautiously growing its channel.

Garry Gray, the vendor’s ANZ director of partners and alliances yesterday told CRN he has several open positions, three for partner managers, several solution architects and a solution specialist, he’d like to fill.

Red Hat needs the extra hands because its channel is busy! Gray said the company’s cut of Kubernetes, OpenShift, is creating strong demand from partners and end-customers alike.

Gray said customers are adopting Kubernetes for both new applications and to refactor current code and make it more portable. He also sees plenty of demand for multi-cloud, as organisations come to realise that different clouds have particular strengths and locate workloads accordingly. That trend, he said, plays to Red Hat’s strengths as its RHEL OS happily runs in all major clouds and makes it possible to operate consistently across multiple platforms.

Gray added that RHEL is the top-selling product in several cloud marketplaces and continues to grow!

The channel chief said Red Hat Australia continues to recruit partners, but isn’t looking to add many and is always conscious not to create situations in which new partners create non-useful competition. Enablement continues apace: Gray said over 500 local Red Hat partners have been trained in the last two years and that level of enablement is just keeping up with demand!

Such enablement is critical, Gray said, because Red Hat wants to create a pool of skilled labour in Australia. But he sees widespread demand for skills on Red Hat products, with staff frequently offered opportunities to relocate.

Gray also told CRN that being acquired by IBM has not changed a lot for Red Hat or its channel. He said IBM Australia is interested in the capability of some Red Hat partners, and that channel players who already worked with both vendors.