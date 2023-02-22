Red Hat brings in free partner subscriptions

IBM subsidiary Red Hat has set up a new program that allows partners to subscribe to products, allowing them deeper access to the enterprise Linux vendor's hybrid cloud portfolio.

The new Red Hat Partner Subscriptions are free, and replace its traditional not-for-resale ones.

Through the program, partners get more comprehensive self-service access to Red Hat products such as OpenShift, the Ansible Automation Platform, and its flagship enterprise Linux distribution.

Red Hat's Ready, Advanced and Premier Business parters have access to the subscriptions program; technology partners that have completed or are in the process of completing product certifications with Red Hat can also use the subscriptions.

Benefits of the program apart from access to the hybrid cloud product portfolio include the use for single and multiuser software development, testing, internal training, demonstrations, proofs of concept and more, Red Hat said.

Complimentary standard support for up to five contacts is available with the subscriptions, with the option to upgrade to a premium package for more users.

Red Hat said the subscriptions are typically worth thousands of dollars to develop and sell solutions based on hardened, enterprise-grade open source software.