Red Hat names Enzo Compagnoni as ANZ leader

Red Hat has promoted Enzo Compagnoni to the role of regional vice president and general manager for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

He has replaced Max McLaren who retired in December 2022, having held the leadership position since 2005.

Compagnoni’s previous role was ANZ senior director of enterprise sales, which he held for a year prior.

He will lead the Red Hat business in ANZ, driving partners and customers’ digital transformation across the region.

Compagnoni has over 25 years of experience in the enterprise IT industry and has been with Red Hat for more than six years. His other roles at Red Hat included APAC southern region sales director and branch manager, and southern region sales manager.

Prior to Red Hat, Compagnoni worked at EMC for 11 years, as district sales manager enterprise and public sector from 2007 to 2016, and as senior account director from 2005 to 2007. He also worked at PeopleSoft as strategic accounts manager from 2003 to 2005, and at PTC as ANZ country manager from 2001-2002.

In his new position, Compagnoni aims to bring different parts of the business closer together and create a fully aligned team to provide enterprise open source products and services.

Compagnoni said, "As we continue to grow as a business, I will work to help bring different parts of the business closer together. It is my goal to create a fully aligned team so that we continue to be crystal clear on Red Hat’s mission in ANZ of providing industry-leading enterprise open source products and services to our customers."

“I’m also looking forward to engaging with customers from different industries, and of course with our strong ecosystem of partners,” Compagnoni said.

“I’m also driven by strong values around transparency and openness, which is what drew me to Red Hat in the first place, and I hope to use this drive to foster trust, communication and collaboration throughout the business as my remit expands.”