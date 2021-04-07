Red Hat names Marjet Andriesse new APAC lead

Red Hat has appointed Marjet Andriesse to lead its Asia Pacific business as the region’s new vice president and general manager.

Andriesse replaces Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen, who was named senior vice president and general manager of North America Commercial Sales at Red Hat.

In her new role, Andriesse is tasked to drive the next phase of growth for Red Hat in Asia-Pacific, through leading initiatives around the vendor’s open hybrid cloud technology. Like van Leeuwen, she reports to Red Hat executive vice president of global sales and services Larry Stack.

“Since joining Red Hat, I have been impressed with the dedication Red Hatters show every day and their desire to serve our customers,” Andriesse said.

“We have shown the power of open source in driving software innovation and our customers rely on us to guide them as they embrace an open hybrid cloud strategy.

“I’m humbled to step into this role and am ready to lead the team into the next phase as we look to continue delivering innovative technologies to the industry.”

Andriesse joined Red Hat last year as APAC vice president of sales following a four-year stint at Telstra’s Singapore offices, where she held a number of leadership roles including APAC managing director. Prior to that, she worked at recruitment firm Randstad for ten years, holding executive roles across Europe and Japan.

Speaking on the leadership shuffle, Stack said, “Dirk-Peter’s leadership and strategic thinking have fuelled our growth in Asia Pacific and helped turn Red Hat into a truly global enterprise. He will bring that same passion for open source and open ways of working to his new role in North America and will continue to help our customers solve their IT challenges.”

“Marjet’s balance of proven sales leadership and industry expertise makes her the right person to pick up the mantle from DP. This is an exciting time for Red Hat and we have the right leaders in place to help our customers succeed.”