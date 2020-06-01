Red Hat partners with training and professional services provider Red Education

Red Hat has partnered with Red Education to deliver training and certification offerings in Australia.

The Brisbane based specialist training and professional services company will offer selected virtual and instructor-led courses from Red Hat, with eight courses already listed on the company’s website covering Red Hat Ansible and system administration.

Red Hat’s offerings are targeted to both enterprises and individuals looking to build skills through flexible training options, real-world content and validation of skills through hands-on certification exams.

The training provider said the partnership came as a result of increasing interest and demand for Red Hat training and certification among its customer base in ANZ.

Red Education managing director Mike Baird said, “We have seen high demand from our customers specifically around Red Hat training and certifications, and are very excited to have Red Hat training and certifications as part of our current portfolio of offerings.”

“With this collaboration, along with our other technologies, we aim to provide a unique training experience not currently seen in the market,” he added.

Red Hat ANZ vice president and general manager Max McLaren said, “We are pleased to have Red Education join as a training partner and offer some of the curated courses from Red Hat.”

“With our innovative training and certification programs, Red Education customers can run their businesses with confidence, knowing that we are here to support them in their growth and enablement.”