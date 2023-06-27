RedShield Security joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

By on
RedShield Security joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
Fabian Partigliani, Redshield

Wellington-based RedShield Security has announced that it has joined Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, the infosec vendor announced.

This is a co-sell program for AWS partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

The Accelerate Program aims to help AWS partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS sales organisation.

According to RedShield, by using AWS, it will be able to better support risk management, protect web applications and minimise application downtime due to vulnerabilities.

RedShield said this will further validate the integration of its Active Web Application Security solution with AWS, allowing enterprises to ensure compliance with cybersecurity regulations.

Its security solution includes a warranty of risk reduction, expert teams and processes to meet compliance requirements and vulnerability remediation.

“Bringing together AWS's world-class cloud services and RedShield's innovative Active Web Application Security, we aim to empower businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, streamline compliance processes, and focus their resources where they matter most," RedShield chief executive Fabian Partigliani said.

