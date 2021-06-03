Regional Bendigo Telco names new managing director

Regional B2B telecommunications provider Bendigo Telco has appointed Kevin Dole as its first managing director.

Dole joins the company from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, where he was the head of technology solutions and services, and after acting in the role since December 2020.

His new role replaces the former CEO role following a broader review of operations across the company, adopting a new corporate structure.

“Our interim executive structure has served us well, but we needed to move to a more formalised structure to strengthen our organisation and ensure we are well positioned for ongoing success,” Bendigo Telco board chairman Rob Hunt said.

“I am pleased to announce that Kevin Dole has been appointed to the managing director role. Kevin and his executive team have developed an effective working relationship and the Board is confident they will implement a strong leadership approach throughout our team and entire business.”

Apart from his most recent role at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Dole had also been on Bendigo Telco’s board since 2017.

Speaking on his new role, Dole said his blend of leadership and technical skills means he is well placed to lead Bendigo Telco as it prepares to expand and capitalise on the opportunities available through its unique 100 gigabit fibre technology, and launch a suite of new products nationwide.

“I’m very excited about this next generation of Bendigo Telco, and how we can keep supporting our customers and communities,” Dole said.

“Bendigo Telco was started over 20 years ago by locals in order to deliver local benefits and grow regional businesses. It is a purpose that has always inspired me and I’m pleased to be leading an organisation that is making a real difference in regional communities around Australia.”

Bendigo Telco is a regional B2B telco provider of voice, data and cloud solutions for both government organisations and private businesses. The company has offices in Bendigo, Ballarat, Hobart, Launceston and Geelong.