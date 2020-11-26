Regional carrier Field Solutions Group wins $1.2 million deal with NSW Office of Sport

Rural telecommunications carrier Field Solutions Group has been awarded a $1.2 million services contract with the NSW Office of Sport.

Announcing its win to the market today, the ASX-listed company revealed it would supply managed connectivity technology and services for the state government agency at 20 sites over a three-year period.

The telecommunications solutions, developed by FSG’s government and enterprise team will deliver “true broadband connectivity and managed network capabilities” to the NSW Office of Sport. The technology delivery and rollout portion of the contract is set to commence immediately and is expected to be completed by May 2021.

Field Solutions Group chief executive Andrew Roberts said several of NSW Office of Sport sites are situated outside of traditional service provider network footprints, providing an opportunity for a dedicated regional carrier.

“Our solution leverages the extensive FSG Regional Australia Network in northern and southern NSW, with business NBN’s Enterprise Ethernet and NBN Business Satellite products, to deliver a unique and scalable telecommunications platform,” Roberts said.

Field Solutions Group’s Regional Australia Network is, as the name suggests, designed specifically to meet the needs of residents, businesses and agribusinesses in rural, regional and remote areas of Australia.

“FSG not only has the network in these areas, but FSG staff are also based in regional areas, ensuring it can deliver service and support in the event of service disruptions.

The deal sees the NSW Office of Sport join TAFE NSW and the NSW transport department as telco service customers of Field Solutions Group.

