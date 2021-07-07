Regional fibre provider Lumea taps Ciena to upgrade network infrastructure

Lumea, the commercial arm of electricity provide TransGrid, has tapped networking equipment provider Ciena to upgrade Lumea’s telecommunications services, enabling it to offer 100G+ Wavelength services to regional customers.

The company said the upgrade will support bandwidth-intensive applications for its wholesale, government and enterprise customers, such as those needed in healthcare, as well as HD telepresence and real-time data backup.

“We are excited to work with Ciena in enhancing our infrastructure so we can offer customers a more seamless and cost-effective alternative to traditional connectivity providers,” Lumea head of telecommunications Glenn Wood said.

It will use Ciena’s WaveLogic technology to deliver high-speed services, as well as power and space efficiencies across the new network.

“This equips us to deliver the same level of performance enjoyed in metropolitan centres to regional businesses who have been relying on slow residential grade connections. Our goal is to continue bridging the digital divide, by providing access to technology that enables people to create value for their communities by developing new skills and driving innovation,” Wood said.

Ciena ANZ managing director Matt Vesperman added, “Lumea is a prime example of how improved connectivity enables a smarter and more connected society. With Ciena, Lumea adapts and scales to deliver new levels of performance while transitioning to a more sustainable network.”

Lumea added in a statement that the backbone network upgrade will significantly increase the network’s capacity, enabling newer technologies such as 5G transmission, cloud and edge computing applications and providing the ability to scale up as high as 800G.

TrustGrid spun off its commercial arm under the name Lumea to provide data services and access to low emission energy for regional customers across the eastern Australian states.