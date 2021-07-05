Regional NSW-based Toim Technology taps Encoo to upgrade job services provider's network

Tamworth, NSW-based managed services provider Toim Technology has tapped telecommunications services provider Encoo to upgrade a regional job services provider’s network infrastructure.

Regional-focused Toim secured the $2 million contract to provide the customer managed IT and network services to deploy high speed and robust infrastructure from Encoo to support its 400 employees spread out across regional New South Wales.

Toim will also provide security consulting and implementation services to give the agency a scalable, agile, redundant and secured IT and Network environment and provide ISO 27001:20013 accreditation.

Encoo was tapped to provide high speed fibre network connections to the core sites with NBN connections to the smaller sites. The network core will extend into the new data centre in Tamworth powered by Leading Edge Data Centres.

“This strong ecosystem of partners enables managed service providers to offer high quality metro style and priced services in regional Australia, providing customers with resilient infrastructure to support the growing needs of the organisation and their clients,” Toim Technology said.

The network would ensure the agency’s frontline workers have a reliable and redundant connection to core services.

Adding to the offering is 24x7 monitoring from Toim’s network operations centre, in addition to managed firewall, routing and switching services.

