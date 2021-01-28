Regional telco Field Solutions Group signs wholesale supply deal with MyRepublic

Regional and rural telco services provider Field Solutions Group has signed a wholesale supply, management and partnership agreement with telco MyRepublic Australia.

The six-year deal involves NBN point of interconnect (POI) backhaul, network management and orchestration services. It will also allow FSG to expand nationally and into additional government and enterprise markets.

As part of the deal FSG will resell some MyRepublic NBN products while MyRepublic will resell FSG’s rural network products.

FSG completed the deal over its Virtual wholesale broadband agreement (WBA) product, where telcos can pay for backhaul, transit and termination, on a per subscriber model and deliver NBN services.

"At MyRepublic, our primary focus and commitment is to deliver the best customer experience," MyRepublic Australia country manager Ji Jing said.

"Given the unique Australian telco landscape, partnering with FSG gives us the opportunity to outsource the network management layer, in turn bolstering operational efficiency and sharpening our customer-centric focus."

FSG said partnering with MyRepublic opens new product opportunities.

"FSG's orchestration platform across NBN products allows us to expand our offerings. We will also be able to leverage FSG's enterprise and rural networks, delivering business services as well as accelerating our delivery of consumer 1Gbps services,” Jing said.

“Combining this with our customer experience will enable us to offer a unique product in the market."

The project is set to start February 2021 following the completion of final contracts and will take 6 to 9 months.