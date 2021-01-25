Regional telcos Concerotel and Zetifi score Govt. grants for voice trials

By on
Regional telcos Concerotel and Zetifi score Govt. grants for voice trials

The federal government has awarded financial grants to regional-based telcos Concerotel and Zetifi, as well as NBN Co, to trial voice services across Australia.

The telcos received grants under the $2 million Alternative Voice Services Trials (AVST) Program, which was led by communications minister Paul Fletcher. The trials aim to find better ways to deliver voice services to consumers.

NBN Co will run 260 trials across its fixed wireless and satellite networks, as well as trialling a low band fixed wireless solution. Concerotel will deliver up to 200 trials in the Cocos (Keeling) Islands and Norfolk Island, while Zetifi will run 50 trials for wi-fi calling for farms in rural and remote areas of New South Wales and northern Victoria.

“The trials are a great opportunity for new players to demonstrate new ways to provide better voice services, more in line with changing consumer needs particularly for greater mobility,” Fletcher said.

“I’m particularly pleased to see two small, innovative companies – Concerotel and Zetifi – in this first tranche of grants.”

Concerotel is based out of Sippy Downs in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast Region while Zetifi is based in Wagga Wagga, NSW.

The government is currently finalising grant agreements with other shortlisted applicants and expects to make further announcements.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
concerotel nbn co telco zetifi

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Govt. taps DXC to overhaul job seeker portal

Govt. taps DXC to overhaul job seeker portal
Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro
Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location

Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location
Intel starts shipping Ice Lake Xeon CPUs

Intel starts shipping Ice Lake Xeon CPUs
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?