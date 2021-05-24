Resellers, ISVs join Govt register for supply chain resilience

The Federal Government is running a six-month pilot program of a new register aiming to connect Australian manufacturers with suppliers.

The register, called Capability Connection, is now available for businesses located in Greater Melbourne, South East Queensland and Townsville.

Some of the participants include ASG Group, Axios Systems, Cyber Aware, Southbank Software, and many others, all listed under “Professional, Scientific and Technical Services”

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said in the announcement that the idea to set up a free online register came about at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Porter said a number of manufacturers wanted to pivot to the production of items such as face masks and hand sanitiser, but had difficulties identifying suppliers of raw materials in their region.

“Capability Connection aims to fill this gap by improving supply chain visibility and fostering collaboration between local businesses, ensuring we can avoid the risk of shortages of essential items at critical times,” Porter said.

The register is primarily targeted at manufacturers, but Capability Connection is also open to businesses wanting to promote their capabilities, services and goods to other businesses and the public.

The Government said regular assessments of the effectiveness of the pilot register will be undertaken following the launch.

Capability Connection is being built and managed by a third party provider, Industry Capability Network Limited.