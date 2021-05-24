Resellers, ISVs join Govt register for supply chain resilience

By on
Resellers, ISVs join Govt register for supply chain resilience

The Federal Government is running a six-month pilot program of a new register aiming to connect Australian manufacturers with suppliers.

The register, called Capability Connection, is now available for businesses located in Greater Melbourne, South East Queensland and Townsville.

Some of the participants include ASG Group, Axios Systems, Cyber Aware, Southbank Software, and many others, all listed under “Professional, Scientific and Technical Services”

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said in the announcement that the idea to set up a free online register came about at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Porter said a number of manufacturers wanted to pivot to the production of items such as face masks and hand sanitiser, but had difficulties identifying suppliers of raw materials in their region.

“Capability Connection aims to fill this gap by improving supply chain visibility and fostering collaboration between local businesses, ensuring we can avoid the risk of shortages of essential items at critical times,” Porter said.

The register is primarily targeted at manufacturers, but Capability Connection is also open to businesses wanting to promote their capabilities, services and goods to other businesses and the public.

The Government said regular assessments of the effectiveness of the pilot register will be undertaken following the launch.

Capability Connection is being built and managed by a third party provider, Industry Capability Network Limited.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
government services supply chain

Partner Content

Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages
CRN launches ChannelMeets

CRN launches ChannelMeets
Govt offers grants for improved mobile service to city fringes

Govt offers grants for improved mobile service to city fringes

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?