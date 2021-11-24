Revealed: winners of the 2021 CRN Fast50 Special Category awards

By on
Revealed: winners of the 2021 CRN Fast50 Special Category awards

CRN is proud to announce the winners of the 2021 CRN Fast50 Special Category awards, recognising the Fast50 entrants that have championed outstanding efforts in a given year or over multiple years.

The Leader Award celebrates both fast growth and scale, recognising the Fast50 company with the largest overall revenue.

The winner is:


The Young Leader Award is given to the youngest CEO whose company made the Fast50.

The winner is:


The Fast50 All-Stars are companies that have seen continued success in the Fast50 over a number of years.

The winners are:


The Editorial Award goes to the company that stands out for excellence. Judged by the CRN editorial team, we are particularly impressed by companies that stand out in driving customer outcomes, technological innovation, growth strategy and giving back to their community.

The winner is:


The Icon Award is presented to the company that other Fast50 companies voted for having made the most significant contribution to the Australian channel, based on a list of nominees provided by the CRN news team.

The winner is:


Finally, the Women Leading Growth Award recognises outstanding female leaders driving fast growth in the Australian IT industry.

The winner is:

Congratulations to all the winners!

