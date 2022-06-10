Revenue lifecycle management vendor Conga hires channel veteran Aroon Wadvani

Revenue lifecycle management vendor Conga has hired Aussie IT channel veteran Aroon Wadvani as its new director of partner and alliances for Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Based in Sydney, Wadvani is tasked to manage the company’s partners in the region and to identify new partner relationships, initially having Australia and New Zealand as the primary focus. He will report directly to Conga VP partnerships and alliances Scott Owen.

Wadvani revealed the move on LinkedIn last week, saying, “I am excited to support Conga's growth and help enable the Salesforce partner ecosystem in the region to transform revenue operations, and helping partners to navigate business complexity with Conga’s end-to-end solutions. Streamline quotes and digital commerce so that sales teams sell more efficiently and productively!”

He was hired out of global IT services firm and Rhipe owner Crayon, where he was channel alliances lead and sales manager since 2020.

“My time with Crayon comes to an end, the company from Norway with the software experts that help firms move to the cloud. I would like to say it's been an incredible journey to build from the ground up and kick-off the Crayon partner ecosystem in the ANZ region,” Wadvani’s LinkedIn post read.

“Over the last eight months I have also had the unique opportunity to very much be part of the integration for both the Rhipe direct and the channel sales teams as they join the Crayon family. I feel privileged and proud of the contribution my team and I have made to Crayon’s global growth and success.”

Speaking to CRN, Owen said Wadvani’s hiring was “an absolute reinforcement” of Conga’s strategy as a company to accelerate its growth across APJ.

“The APJ region is a particularly partner-oriented region, much more than any other place in the world, and so it was important to provide that leadership team with a strong, well-known and world-class channel leader in Aroon to help support the anticipated growth we have for not just the region, but for the company as a whole,” Owen said.

“Today, we're about US$450 million in revenue heading to a billion over the next three to four years and a lot of that accelerated percentage growth is going to come from APJ. And as we have aspirations to move into the public markets, it was important to have this role in place and to run that opportunity.”

Prior to his two-year stint at Crayon, Wadvani worked at NetApp Australia as its Microsoft channel alliances manager from 2019 to 2020, Ingram Micro Cloud Australia as channel manager from 2017 to 2019, and at Avnet ANZ (now Tech Data) as IBM software channel alliances manager from 2015 to 2017.

Previous stints include accounting software vendor Intuit, IBM, SAP and Oracle in various sales and channel roles across Australia.