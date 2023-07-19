Rewst RPA platform in Pax8 cloud marketplace

Cloud marketplace Pax8 has added robotic automation vendor Rewst to its cloud marketplace for managed service providers (MSPs).

Pax8 will be offering Rewst’s robotic process automation (RPA) platform to MSPs, which includes pre-built integrations, workflows, and training and support.

With Rewst, Pax8 partners will be able to automate end-to-end processes to reduce work hours and increase client retention and business profitability.

“With the introduction of Rewst to our cloud marketplace, we are excited to provide MSPs with an advanced automation solution that addresses their critical business challenges," corporate president of global vendor alliances Nikki Meyer said.

"This partnership expands our cloud solutions and equips our partners with the tools they need to save time, streamline operations, and enhance efficiency for their customers.”

Founded in 2020, Rewst offers application programming interface integrations with over 40 products commonly used by MSPs, allowing the automation of repetitive, time-consuming manual tasks.

This includes tools from vendors such as ConnectWise, Datto, Autotask and Kaseya, however customers also have the ability to build custom integrations.

The vendor’s platform also offers 50 pre-built workflows which serve as ready-to-use templates for specific automations, such as user onboarding/offboarding, phishing remediation, license purchasing and reconciliation for cost savings, billing reconciliation and approval processes.

The workflows include components such as forms, triggers, templates, and scripts, helping MSPs implement and configure the workflows according to their requirements.

Rewst’s platform also offers MSP support and training, whereby the vendor’s automation specialists, working in its Robotics Operations Centre, help customers create their own workflows and assist them during the automation process.

It also offers a training curriculum with live group training sessions and self-service learning resources.

Pax8 has expanded its security and authentication offerings this year, adding Redstor, Valimail, CrowdStrike, Keeper Security and Malwarebytes to its cloud marketplace.