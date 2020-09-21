Rhipe acquires trans-Tasman MSP Parallo

Rhipe has acquired New Zealand-headquartered Azure and specialist IT services provider Parallo for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition bolsters the cloud distie’s infrastructure technology support for partners, specifically Parallo’s service offerings focused on Microsoft Azure and VMware.

Parallo specialises in the management of security, performance, availability and costs for ISVs, SaaS businesses and other scale-based cloud partners, including builds, deployments, upgrades and other related services.

The company was previously an entrant in the CRN Impact Awards, specifically for its work with the Australian Catholic University.

Rhipe chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon said, “Parallo has done an outstanding job as one of the leading IT service providers, delivering cloud-services and solutions that drive value to their local ISV market. This investment is significant in helping us achieve an enhanced product and services offering initially in New Zealand and Australia. Having worked closely with Parallo for over nine years, there are a lot of synergies between our business objectives, solutions and target market.”

“We intend to continue investing in the Parallo business to support its expansion into the Australia market, leveraging rhipe’s existing employee and partner footprint. We look forward to utilising the skills and expertise of the Parallo team, combined with rhipe’s extensive channel, to deliver greater outcomes for our partners.”

As part of the deal, Rhipe acquired Parallo’s products, solutions, assets and IP, such as the Parallo Automation Library, which provides technical expertise on managing Azure at scale. The company’s 25 employees will also join Rhipe.

Parallo chief executive Symon Thurlow said, “Together with my co-founders Nicole Schaefer and Shaun Webber, we are excited to be joining the rhipe family and believe this a pivotal step for our customers and employees to align with Rhipe’s partner-centric focus and channel. We will also benefit from greater support, capital and structure to propel our offering into the future.”

“With deep domain knowledge of the challenges partners face in building out their cloud practices, we understand the need to demonstrate consistent growth. As an Azure, VMware and Microsoft technology specialist, we support partners with development opportunities and application services capabilities, so they can continue to grow.”