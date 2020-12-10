Rhipe adds analytics software vendor Runecast

Predictive analytics solutions vendor Runecast has appointed Rhipe as its Asia Pacific distributor.

Based in the UK, Runecast provides actionable predictive intelligence for hybrid clouds. Its flagship Runecast Analyzer software provides real-time, automated configuration and security compliance analysis for companies of all sizes.

The company was formed in 2014 with the aim of helping VMware admins have better control over their environments. In March this year, the vendor appointed a local channel chief in Andre Carpenter.

“With the proactive analysis that Runecast delivers, this solution helps our VMware partners to gain greater efficiencies and a transparent view of technical issues within their environments,” Rhipe chief executive Dominic O’Hanlon said.

“Runecast will deliver significant value to our partners, saving them time and enabling them to focus on other business initiatives, while their technical environments keep running. We are pleased to welcome them to the rhipe vendor portfolio.”

Runecast APAC senior director of channel sales Andre Carpenter said, “We're thrilled to forge this partnership with Rhipe and offer our predictive analytics solution for their partners who run VMware, AWS and Kubernetes throughout their service offerings.”

“We felt rhipe was the best positioned distributor to help us roll out our business across the region, and even from early on, we felt there was a clear alignment in values and goals between our two companies.”